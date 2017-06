BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston Duck Tours renamed one of their boats to honor the mascot of a Boston hotel.

The duck boat formerly known as “Copley Square” will now be called “Catie Copley.”

The name is a tribute to Catie Copley, the mascot of the Fairmont Copley Plaza. Catie greeted guests at the hotel before passing away recently.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)