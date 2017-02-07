Duck boats are ready for Patriots parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Super Bowl champs will be hitting the streets in duck boats.

The duck boats are all cleaned up and ready for Tuesday’s big rolling rally.

And it is a tradition sports fans are familiar with.

For today’s rally, 26 duck boats will drive the Super Bowl champion players, coaches, owners and families through a crowd of up to a million people.

Preparations went on across the city. From a fresh coat of paint on the marathon finish line to security measures along the way.

The Patriots will board the duck boats at the Prudential and then make their way to Copley Square and around the Boston Common before ending at City Hall Plaza.

The weather isn’t expected to be great but Boston’s mayor said they have no choice but to hold the celebration today because the players are on break and heading out of town.

“They’ve been playing football now, some of them for six, eight months and they leave town Wednesday,” said Mayor Walsh, “so their vacation starts Wednesday, so we wouldn’t have the amount of players we would have otherwise if we didn’t do the parade tomorrow.”

