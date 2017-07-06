Ducks arrested for loitering on July 4 in Pennsylvania

Four ducks were “arrested” in Pennsylvania during a July 4th celebration.

The ducks had wandered off from their home and were standing outside a local gas station.

The ducks found food at the gas station and stayed there until their owner was contacted.

Authorities returned the ducks to their home.

Officials and the owner of the ducks say they all had a good laugh.

