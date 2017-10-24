Dudley man fighting to keep dog from being euthanized

DUDLEY, Mass. (WHDH) — A Dudley man is fighting to keep his therapy dog from being euthanized after the town said the animal is dangerous.

Brian Ceccarelli’s boxer Chance has been in the town’s animal shelter for 70 after he attacked four other dogs. In August, Dudley selectmen unanimously voted to put the dog down. The town maintains Chance is dangerous to animals and people.

A judge determined Chance’s fate will be decided next week during a trial. Ceccarelli admits his dog has been aggressive. The last time Chance attacked a dog, the dog was sent to the veterinarian with a $140 bill. But Ceccarelli said he has PTSD and suffers from anxiety and panic attacks after 25 years as a firefighter and paramedic and that Chance helps calm him down.

Ceccarelli believes Chance should be allowed to live because he helps him emotionally. He also recently added a 5-foot fence around his yard.

“I believe at the end of this, justice will be served appropriately,” said Ceccarelli.

