‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star arrested in Waltham on indecent assault, drug charges

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH/AP) – The actor who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” is facing indecent assault and battery and drug charges in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says 65-year-old Tom Wopat is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Waltham District Court.

Waltham police tell 7News that additional details on the arrest will be released Thursday afternoon.

An attorney wasn’t listed for him.

Wopat was scheduled to appear in a production of “42nd Street” at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, which is based in Waltham.

TMZ reported that Wopat assaulted a woman involved with the play. Police say officers found two bags of cocaine in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.

The performance’s opening night is Thursday.

