WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A former star of “The Dukes of Hazzard” accused of indecently assaulting two female members of a musical pleaded not guilty Friday to charges in Waltham District Court.

Tom Wopat was arraigned on charges he assaulted a 16-year-old girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical “42nd Street” at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston.

A police report says Wopat allegedly hit the girl’s buttocks with his script, saying “nice butt.” Wopat already has pleaded not guilty to groping the unidentified woman.

The victim says Wopat tried to get into her dressing room at the theater.

“I’m a creepy old man. You are really talented and really cute,” Wopat told the girl, according to a police report.

The 66-year-old actor played Luke Duke on the popular 1980s television show. He was supposed to play Julian Marsh in Reagle Music Theatre’s production of “42nd Street.” He’s since been replaced.

Neither Wopat’s attorney nor his publicist has commented on the charges.

Wopat is due back in court on Dec. 18.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)