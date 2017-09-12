Dump truck barrels into Roxbury home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are on the scene of a crash involving a dump truck in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

The truck crashed Tuesday into a home on Clarence Street.

Video from Sky7 showed a loaded truck that went up on the sidewalk and into the front of the home.

The cause of the crash is not clear. No injuries have been reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

