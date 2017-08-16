Dump truck driver dies after crashing into vacant building

COLRAIN, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has died after crashing a dump truck into a vacant building in Massachusetts.

Officials say 46-year-old Robert Leustek of Winchester, New Hampshire, died Tuesday after the crash in Colrain, Massachusetts.

Colrain Fire Chief Nicholas Anzuoni tells the Greenfield Record that it appears the truck had brake issues as it descended a mountain.

Anzuoni said the building was severely damaged and will likely be demolished.

