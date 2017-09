WINCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A dump truck driving through Winchester ripped down several power lines Tuesday.

The incident happened near Cross Street. Officials said the back of the truck was raised when it got caught on the lines, ripping the back off completely.

Eversource crews were called to the scene to fix the power lines. No one was injured.

