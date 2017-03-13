Dump truck rolls over in Everett

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are on the scene of a dump truck rollover in Everett.

The incident happened on Santilli Circle. The load of sand in the back spilled onto the roadway.

Part of the rotary is closed as crews work to clean up the mess from the rollover.

The driver suffered a minor injury, according to state police on Twitter.

Stay with 7News for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)