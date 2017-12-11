Dump truck slams into home in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A dump truck driver was injured Monday after slamming into a home in Tewksbury.

The truck crashed into a home on Shawsheen Street, causing serious damage.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries. It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Fire crews have responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

