DEERFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — A dump truck crashed in Deerfield on Tuesday afternoon, taking down some power lines with it.

The crash happened on the southbound side of Route 91. After the dump truck rolled over, the downed power lines caused a brush fire.

No injuries were reported.

