PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - A fire broke out in a dumpster in a Peabody parking lot near the Northshore Mall on Friday afternoon.

Crews responded and were able to quickly put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said they are now investigating the cause of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)