Dune collapses, swallows car on Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, MA (WHDH) - A dune collapsed on Cape Cod and swallowed a car after heavy rain pummeled the area Friday night.

The collapse happened in front of The Beachcomber restaurant in Wellfleet, the Cape Cod Times reports.

A photo from the scene showed a massive sinkhole and a small car lodged deep inside of it.

The car has since been pulled out. The restaurant will open Saturday for business.

No injuries were reported.

