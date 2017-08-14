Dunkin’ Donuts announces new fall flavors

(WHDH) – It may still be August everywhere else, but Dunkin’ Donuts is already prepping for Pumpkin Spice season.

Some fan favorites will be back including pumpkin flavored coffees, donuts, and muffins. The new additions to the menu include a maple pecan flavored coffee, maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich, pumpkin cream cheese, and festive fall donuts.

The popular restaurant chain partnered with America’s Got Talent contestant, “Dancing Pumpkin Man” to help ring in the fall. He visited several restaurants in promotion of the new products, and even created a promotional video.

The new menu items will be available by no later than Aug. 28.

