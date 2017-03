Dunkin Donuts is changing up their food and drinks.

The Canton based company said it will remove artificial colors by the end of 2018.

That means no synthetic coloring in donut icing, fillings, frozen drinks and baked goods.

The exception to this will be brand name ingredients that the company sources to use as toppings and decorations.

