Dunkin’ Donuts giving free doughnuts to veterans on Veterans Day

(WHDH) — Dunkin’ Donuts is saying thank you to those who serve our country on Veterans Day by offering a free doughnut to Veterans and active duty military members.

On Saturday, November 11, anyone who shows a military ID at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide will be offered a free doughnut of their choice.

No purchase is necessary. Doughnuts are limited to one per customer while supplies last.

