Dunkin Donuts new, trimmed menu debuts Monday

(WHDH) — Starting Monday, Dunkin Donuts is offering a new menu, and customers may notice that some items are missing.

The Canton-based donut and coffee chain is eliminating some items from its menu, including afternoon sandwiches and some types of muffins and bagels.

The changes are being made in hopes of speeding up service for customers.

Smaller menus will first appear in restaurants in New England and upstate New York before spreading to the rest of the nation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)