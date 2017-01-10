Dunkin Donuts recalls glass tumblers over cracking

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Dunkin Donuts announces a recall of three different glass tumblers after reports of the tumblers cracking.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said Dunkin Donuts received 19 reports of the glass tumblers cracking or breaking. While no injuries have been reported, the cracked tumblers could cause lacerations or other injuries.

The glass tumblers, used for hot and cold beverages, were sold at Dunkin Donuts stores between September and November 2016. Consumers who own the recalled tumblers should return them to Dunkin Donuts for a full refund.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)