Dunkin’ Donuts rolls out new candy-inspired hot chocolate

(WHDH) — Just in time for Halloween, Dunkin’ Donuts is rolling out a new hot chocolate inspired by a popular candy bar.

The coffee chain has announced that customers can now order Almond Joy hot chocolate and frozen Almond Joy hot chocolate.

The candy-inspired beverages serve up the famous combo of milk chocolate, almond and coconut.

The beverages are available at participating locations for a limited time.

