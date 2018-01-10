Dunkin’ Donuts says it hopes to open thousands more stores

(WHDH) — Dunkin’ Donuts is reportedly hatching a plan that could make it a little easier to cheat on your diet.

The Canton-based franchise says it wants to open 9,000 more stores in the United States, doubling the number that is currently open.

The plan would mean the Dunkin’ franchise would have thousands more stores than Starbucks, which currently has about 14,000 US stores.

The plan follows an announcement by the company last summer that the franchise was actually slowing down expansions.

