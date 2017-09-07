(WHDH) — As the Patriots prepare for their home opener Thursday, Dunkin’ Donuts announced the return of its “Pats Win, You Win” promotion for DD Perks members.

The day after a Patriots’ win, members will receive one 87-cent medium hot or iced coffee when you pay with an enrolled Dunkin’ Donuts card.

“We’re paying special tribute to one of Dunkin’ Donuts’ biggest fans, #87 Rob Gronkowski again this year,” said Dana Reid, Field Marketing Director for the New England Region at Dunkin’ Brands. “After the epic Super Bowl win last year, we’re excited to keep our loyal Dunkin’ Donuts guests running and cheering loudly throughout the regular season with 87 cent medium hot or iced coffee the day after a Patriots win in honor of Gronk’s jersey number.”

The offer will be valid at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut (excluding Fairfield County), Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Essex and Clinton counties in New York.

