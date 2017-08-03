Dunkin’ Donuts to celebrate summer with two-day coffee giveaway

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ Donuts says it will celebrate summer on Friday and Saturday by giving away free coffee to its customers.

On Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, the coffee chain plans to keep customers running by giving away free “Cold Brew” samples between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Cold Brew features 100 percent Arabica beans that are steeped in cold water for 12 hours to extract the flavor, Dunkin’ says.

The offer is good only while supplies last.

