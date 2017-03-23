Dunkin’ Donuts to roll out new doughnuts, breakfast sandwich

New England’s favorite coffee shop is celebrating Spring by rolling out a pair of new doughnuts and a breakfast sandwich.

To compliment many new beverages on the menu, Dunkin’ created the Chocolate Pretzel Donut and Peanut Butter Delight Croissant Donut.

The Chocolate Pretzel Donut features glazed chocolate cake topped with sweet caramel icing drizzle and salty crushed pretzels. The Peanut Butter Delight Croissant Donut features a glazed croissant filled with peanut butter buttercreme and topped with a chocolate icing drizzle.

Dunkin’ is also bringing back the popular Spring Flowers Donut.

A satisfying new breakfast option will also be available on March 27. The Pretzel Croissant Breakfast Sandwich has been added to the lineup.

The sandwich features cherry-wood smoked bacon, egg and Wisconsin-aged white cheddar cheese, served on a new pretzel croissant.

To read about the new coffee drinks, click here.

