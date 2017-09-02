Duxbury Fire paramedics help deliver baby on Route 3

DUXBURY, MA (WHDH) - Paramedics with the Duxbury Fire Department helped deliver a baby on Route 3 Friday morning.

The Fire Department Twitter account posted a photo of the happy family on Friday after helping to deliver a healthy 6-pound baby boy just after 8 a.m.

The department says the baby and mom are doing well and offered their congratulations.

Officials say they received a 9-1-1 call that the woman was about to deliver the baby and had dispatched units just 13 seconds later.

*Special Delivery!!* DXFD paramedics delivered a 6 lb

healthy baby boy on Rt 3 just after 8am. Baby boy and Mom doing awesome! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/zScNjh2zBC — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) September 1, 2017

