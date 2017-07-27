E-cig users more likely to quit smoking than non-users

A new study proves that e-cig users aren’t just blowing smoke.

The study found that they are more likely to quit smoking than non e-cig users.

E-cigs heat liquid nicotine and provide an alternative to smokers since they don’t contain chemicals or tar found in normal cigarettes.

About two thirds of e-cig users tried to quit compared to 40 percent of cigarette smokers.

