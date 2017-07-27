E-cig users more likely to quit smoking than non-users

A new study proves that e-cig users aren’t just blowing smoke.

The study found that they are more likely to quit smoking than non e-cig users.

E-cigs heat liquid nicotine and provide an alternative to smokers since they don’t contain chemicals or tar found in normal cigarettes.

About two thirds of e-cig users tried to quit compared to 40 percent of cigarette smokers.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending