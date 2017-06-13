Early look at state’s new marijuana bill shows overhaul of law

BOSTON (WHDH) - 7News has obtained an advance copy of a House bill that would make significant changes to a law approved by residents of Massachusetts during the 2016 election.

According to 7’s Sharman Sacchetti, an overhaul of the original bill was set forth in a 48-page document.

The bill would more than double the tax on recreational marijuana and would set up a 5-person panel, appointed by the governor and attorney general and other members, similar to the state’s casino law, to oversee the process, rather than the treasury department.

The bill would also give city officials the power to ban marijuana shops, rather than local voters.

The bill would also place limits on some forms of marijuana edibles.

