Early morning fire rips through 3 triple-deckers in Dorchester

At least 17 people were displaced early Sunday morning by a fast-moving blaze that spread to three triple-decker buildings in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Crews responded to the fire around 4 a.m. on Marie Street and found intense flames shooting from the building.

Officials said the six-alarm blaze started at a vacant building at 8 Marie Street and that the flames spread quickly to two neighboring buildings, causing about $2.5 million in damage.

The flames melted the siding off a home on Fox Street, which was 70 feet away, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire. Several pets fled the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)