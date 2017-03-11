BOSTON (WHDH) - There was an early celebration at Saint Monica’s church in South Boston following a week of controversy surrounding the Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

Congressman Steven Lynch was one of the many elected officials ready to boycott the annual event after the Allied War Veterans Council barred the gay veterans group, OutVets, from marching.

“I’m happy that’s in the rearview mirror,” said Congressman Lynch.

The group was initially told by the Allied War Veterans Council that they could not participate because they sent in their application late and their rainbow flag violated the code of conduct forbidding anything involving sexuality. Bryan Bishop, the founder of OutVets, said he never saw a deadline for applying and that despite marching for the past two years, they had never been told they were violating the code of conduct.

Parade organizer Tim Duross said he sent a letter to the group, OutVets, on Friday to invite them to march. He said he felt it had to be done.

“I decided this is a wrong that has to be corrected so I issued a letter to OutVets this afternon. If they’ll come, they’re welcomed,” said Duross.

In a Friday meeting, Veterans voted 11-0 to accept OutVets into the Saint Patrick’s Day parade permanently.

“The final vote really reflects the feeling of the community,” said Congressman Lynch.

A vote that OutVets said will make the celebration more inclusive and transparent as the community honors veterans.

The OutVets are set to march through South Boston with the rest of the parade on March 19.

