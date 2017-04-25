East Boston High School senior gets full ride to college

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — A senior at East Boston High School got a big surprise Tuesday when she learned she will be getting a full ride to college in the fall.

Yesica Calderon received a four-year scholarship to Boston’s Regis College. Calderon has a 4.8 GPA and is captain of the girls’ soccer team at her school. She also spent more than 336 hours volunteering for the Scholar Athletes Zone Program.

Calderon thanked her teachers and family for their support.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)