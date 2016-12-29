East Boston holds vigil calling for end to violence

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — Community members held a vigil Thursday in East Boston, calling for an end to violence after several murders over the past year.

Five teenage boys were found murdered in East Boston over the past 15 months. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, who attended the vigil, suspects the murders could be tied to gang violence.

Thursday, the district attorney announced that the death of an East Boston teen whose body was found earlier this month in the Belle Isle Marsh will be investigated as a homicide. On Christmas Eve, police said they found the body of a teenage boy who had been stabbed to death near East Boston Memorial Stadium.

The U.S. District Attorney indicted more than five dozen alleged members of the MS-13 gang in 2016. The gang has been linked to violence in East Boston and Chelsea.

