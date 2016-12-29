East Boston marsh death being investigated as homicide

An East Boston teen’s body was found at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation earlier this month.

The death of this teen, Carlos Villatoro-Nunez, is now being investigated as a homicide.

Villatoro-Nunez, 16, was found near the Bennington Street entrance on December 9th.

His family had reported him missing almost a month earlier.

Authorities believe that he sustained fatal stab wounds.

Investigators do not believe Villatoro-Nunez’ death was random.

Anyone with knowledge of Villatoro-Nunez’ death or the circumstances surrounding it is asked to contact the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at 617-727-8817.

