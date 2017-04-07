PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An East Providence 5th grader has been named Rhode Island’s 2017 Governor for a Day.

Gov. Gina Raimondo says she selected 11-year-old Mianna Gonsalves as this year’s winner of her Women’s History Month essay contest from among hundreds of submissions.

Gonsalves wrote in her essay that she would like to create a statewide student council for students in grades 3 through 8 that would allow students to discuss school issues and concerns they would like to work together to change. She also wrote how she wants to expand an exercise and movement initiative started at her school.

Mianna will spend April 28 as Governor for a Day.

Raimondo says she was impressed by the enthusiasm, dedication, and maturity of the future leaders who submitted essays.

