Easthampton man accused of ‘upskirting’ woman at T station

BOSTON (WHDH) — An Easthampton man was arrested after police said he took pictures up a woman’s dress at a T station in Boston.

Police said Willem Doeleman, 64, was holding a periscope-like device attached to his cellphone and was moving it underneath the woman’s dress between her legs. The incident happened at the Copley T Station on June 23.

Police said Doeleman quickly left when the woman yelled at him to get away. Doeleman then contacted police.

