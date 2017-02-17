Easthampton man arrested after authorities seize explosives

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — An Easthampton man has been arrested after authorities say they found bomb-making materials and homemade explosives in a space he rented.

Police say 41-year-old Bryan Desmarais was taken into custody on Thursday for unlawful possession of ammunition and explosives.

Authorities say there were several blasts near Lower Mill Pond in the city on Feb. 5. Several detonated explosives were later found at the scene of the explosions.

Authorities raided Desmarais’ apartment on Thursday. Police say they found manufactured explosives and materials used to make them, as well as ammunition and other contraband.

Desmarais faces charges including throwing or exploding explosives, possession of an incendiary device and possession of ammunition without a Firearms ID car. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

An investigation remains ongoing.

