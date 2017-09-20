SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for sending and receiving child pornography online.

Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old James J. Smith, of Easthampton, was also sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield to 10 years of probation.

Smith pleaded guilty in February in six counts of distribution of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Authorities say Smith had more than 100 illegal images on his cellphone, and emailed and engaged in Craigslist correspondence with multiple people to trade pornographic images of children 10 and under.

