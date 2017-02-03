Easton school showing Pats pride to win a longer weekend

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots are not the only ones with a Super Bowl showdown.

Students at one Easton school are gearing up to show their pride.

And their prize is a longer weekend.

The school said if enough students wear Patriots gear to school on Friday the school will have a two hour delay Monday morning.

Nine towns, including Foxboro, are served by the school.

Officials will make their call during the day Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)