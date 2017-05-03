Eating more in the morning could help you lose weight

A second breakfast may be the key to losing weight.

Here’s the idea. If you eat more in the morning, then you are less likely to snack at night.

And according to research, it is harder to burn off calories at night.

A study done by researchers at Yale and UConn suggests it it best to east something small first, to jump start you metabolism, and then something larger a couple of hours later.

