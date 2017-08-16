Eclipse events around New England

BOSTON:

Boston Children’s Museum hosting event outside on boardwalk from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information

Eclipse viewing parties at 2 p.m. at Boston Public Library branches: Central Library, Adams Street, South End and Mattapan.

Information from Museum of Science on eclipses

Northeastern University’s Physics Department is hosting viewing event on Centennial Common from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information

Spectacle Island hosting eclipse event with park ranger from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees recommended to take the 11:30 a.m. ferry from Long Wharf to get there on-time. Registration required for free solar eclipse glasses. More information

BRAINTREE:

Eclipse yoga at Sunset Lake from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. More information

CAMBRIDGE:

MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences is hosting a viewing session at Kresge Oval outside Student Center. People advised to come between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. More information

CHELSEA:

Chelsea Public Library hosting a viewing party from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information

COHASSET:

Cohasset PaddleSports hosting solar eclipse paddle event from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. $125 per person. More information

CONCORD, N.H.:

All-day events at the Milton Observatory and MacAuliffe Science Center in Concord N.H. More information

MILTON:

Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center hosting solar eclipse viewing from rooftop observation deck. Attendees advised to come between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Viewing tour costs $10 for adults, $8 for children. More information

