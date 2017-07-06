Ed Markey to speak at rally protesting travel ban

BOSTON (WHDH) - Senator Ed Markey is expected to speak at a rally in Boston on Thursday.

Immigration activists and labor groups are rallying in opposition to President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The rally will take place at the Irish Famine Memorial downtown.

Organizers say they are opposed to the President’s revised travel ban from six countries.

