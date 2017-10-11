NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Patriots wide receiver debuted his new book, “Flying High,” at the Jewish Community Center in Newton.

The book follows a football-playing squirrel named Jules.

Edelman’s appearance is in cooperation with the PJ Library, which aims to bring children’s books to Jewish families.

Edelman’s father is Jewish but his mother is not. Edelman reconnected with his Jewish heritage during a 2015 trip to Israel.

