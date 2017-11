BOSTON (WHDH) - Julian Edelman is bringing another pop-up store to Newbury Street.

Edelman posted a video giving fans a sneak peak of the shop and what will be sold.

JE-11 hats, shirts and Edelman’s two books are just some of the items that will be sold.

The pop-up shop will be open on Newbury Street Thursday-Sunday.

#tomorrow. Stop by the Official #JE11PopUpShop tomorrow thru Sunday at 333 Newbury Street in Boston. #thisisnotaninvatation pic.twitter.com/02CbNkzRcV — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 1, 2017

