MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts education officials are getting an update on the state’s worst-performing school districts.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is scheduled to hear progress reports Monday at Malden headquarters from the receivers of the Lawrence, Holyoke and Southbridge school districts, which are all considered Level 5 chronically underperforming districts.

The board’s regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at Scituate High School.

The agenda includes discussions on the next-generation MCAS test.

Commissioner Mitchell Chester will provide updates about the current year’s testing and a preview of the standard setting process that will take place in late summer.

The board is also scheduled to discuss the Early College Initiative and get an update on the state education budget for the next fiscal year.

