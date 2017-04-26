‘Eerie’ face spotted in Salem lamppost light

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - The Massachusetts coastal city of Salem boasts a scary reputation which dates back to the infamous witch trials of the late 1600s.

As if the popular North Shore destination wasn’t spooky enough, Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted a photo Wednesday of what appears to be a face looking out of a lamppost light.

In her tweet, the mayor said: “Anybody else see a face in this light?…Totally eerie, eh.”

Salem is a Halloween hot spot. It draws massive crowds each year seeking haunted happenings.

