Eight adults, two children displaced after overnight fire in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Eight adults and two children have been displaced due to a fire at their three-family home in Chelsea overnight.

Fire crews said the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on Sunday on the third floor of the home located on Sagamore Avenue.

Residents living on the third floor said the fire started in their living room. They tried putting out the fire themselves before calling 9-1-1.

Damages are estimated to cost around $200,000.

Officials said nobody can live in the home now.

Crews were able to get everyone out of the home safely.

A MBTA bus was called to keep residents warm until the Red Cross could arrive.

Firefighters said the cold weather was a factor. The cold water and slippery roads slowed down their work, and also caused some of the firefighters to sustain minor injuries.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

Chelsea Fire is continuing their investigation.

