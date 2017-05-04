Einstein Brothers debut caffeinated bagel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (WHDH) — Those looking for a caffeine boost from their morning breakfast now have the opportunity at bagel chain Einstein Brothers.

Einstein Brothers has introduced an “Espresso Buzz Bagel,” believed to be the world’s first caffeinated bagel.

The bagel has 32 milligrams of caffeine, plus 13 grams of protein. The bagel chain said it is also a good source of iron and magnesium.

