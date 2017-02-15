Elderly couple killed in house fire in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - An elderly couple was killed late Tuesday night when a large fire ripped through a home in Malden.

The fire sparked at a house on Perkins Avenue and firefighters said they found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived at around 11:30 p.m. Neighbors said they heard screams coming from inside as crews battled the fire. Witnesses said neighbors tried to rescue the couple but the flames were too intense.

Crews pulled a woman from the burning home. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, where she later died. A man was found dead inside, officials said.

Investigators said the fire was caused by the “improper disposal of smoking materials.” They said the fire started in the living room near a couch.

Neighbors said the couple had lived on Perkins Avenue for 20 years.

“They were a nice elderly couple. They were always together, going shopping together. They were retired,” said neighbor Freddy Diphillipio.

The identities of the victims will be released pending formal identification by the state medical examiners office.

“This fire is a terrible tragedy for the family and the community,” Malden Fire Chief Kevin Finn said.” “I urge every resident of Malden not to go to sleep tonight unless all their smoke and CO alarms are working.”

