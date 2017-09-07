Elderly dementia patient beaten to death at Randolph nursing facility

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Investigators say an elderly dementia patient at a nursing home in Randolph has died after he was badly beaten Tuesday morning with a piece of furniture.

The 86-year-old man was beaten by a roommate at the CareOne facility, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The victim, identified as James Schappell, was taken to Boston Medical Center. He died Wednesday night.

The suspect, 58-year-old Walter Rice Jr., was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Rice was ordered by a judge to undergo a competency evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Rice has not yet been arraigned. He is due in court on Sept. 21.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)