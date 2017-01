HINGHAM (WHDH) - A motorist in Hingham struck a curb Wednesday afternoon and landed on three cars parked nearby.

Police said officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a crash at the Derby Street Shops.

Police said the 79-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation.

