Elderly housing high-rise evacuated during fire

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — A fire at an eight-story elderly housing building in Chelsea forced firefighters to carry some residents down several flights of stairs to safety.

Authorities say the fire on Friday morning was contained to a fourth-floor apartment, but it sent thick, black smoke to the two floors above and two floors below.

First responders removed about 40 people from the building, including several in wheelchairs who had to be carried down the stairs. Other residents in the 210-unit high-rise were told to shelter in place.

The person who lived in the apartment where the fire began was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The person’s name and condition weren’t released. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials believe it was accidental.

